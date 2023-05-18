JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.67

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.67 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 102.34 ($1.28). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 835,666 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -555.56%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.