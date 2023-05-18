JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 787,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,204 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $46.51.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.