Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 17,386 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,297,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $372.97 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.94 and a 200 day moving average of $336.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

