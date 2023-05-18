Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 297,131 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 868.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,131 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Alaska Air Group worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,924,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,910 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.