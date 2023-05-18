Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 61,203 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,203 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.