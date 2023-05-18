Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 488,600 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1,967.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,438 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Tapestry worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

TPR stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

