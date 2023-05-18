Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

META stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $622.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.