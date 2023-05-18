Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 490,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after buying an additional 2,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.