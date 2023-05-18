Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

