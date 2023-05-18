Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,325 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Incyte by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
