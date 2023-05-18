Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $22.78 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,362,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.