Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,306.23

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,306.23 ($16.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,205 ($15.09). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.22), with a volume of 63,312 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Goodbody upgraded Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.84) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kainos Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,525 ($19.10) to GBX 1,270 ($15.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

