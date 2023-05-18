Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 372,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 37,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,610 shares of company stock worth $2,173,743. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

