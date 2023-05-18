Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 7,198 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,584. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

