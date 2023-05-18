Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

