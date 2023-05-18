Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,609,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

