Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. 31,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,440. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

