Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $332.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

