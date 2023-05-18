Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,645 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Evergy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

