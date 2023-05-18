Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 523.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

