Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.57. 92,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

