Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.