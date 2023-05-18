Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,266 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.