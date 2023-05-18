Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.40. 522,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

