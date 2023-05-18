Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.40. 522,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

