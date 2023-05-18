Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 194,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,347. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

