Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 4.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 2,575,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,619. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

