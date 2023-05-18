Keene & Associates Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.5 %

FMC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

