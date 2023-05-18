Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

