Keene & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE UL traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 581,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.