Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

