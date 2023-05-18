Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,243.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,202 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,697,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,768. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.