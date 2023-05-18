Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
KPDCF stock remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
