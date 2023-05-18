Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 108,504 shares changing hands.

Keras Resources Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

