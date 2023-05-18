Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kestrel Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kestrel Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 200,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,235. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. Kestrel Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

About Kestrel Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.