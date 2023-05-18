Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
Shares of Kestrel Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 200,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,235. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. Kestrel Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.
About Kestrel Gold
