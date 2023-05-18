Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.90

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 2968284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $276,547,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

