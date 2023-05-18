KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DTE Energy by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

