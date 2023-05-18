Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 12,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,557. The company has a market cap of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.38. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

