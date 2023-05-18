KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $416.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.47. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

