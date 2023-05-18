Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Todd M. Ricketts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 5,906,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,790,307. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

