Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $283,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. UMB Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 101,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.