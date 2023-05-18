Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $65,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.47. 427,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,563. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 in the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

