Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $817,000 in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. ADTRAN makes up approximately 0.7% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.4 %

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 158,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

