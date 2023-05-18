Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,910. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

