Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. 1,690,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,058. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

