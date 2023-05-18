Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,814. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.