Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL remained flat at $47.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,074,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,008. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

