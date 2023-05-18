Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

KSS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 1,461,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

