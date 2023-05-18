Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.