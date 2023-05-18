Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.31% of Kornit Digital worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.