KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Up 1.1%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.56. 7,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 30,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1,693.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

